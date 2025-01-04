Red Sox's Walker Buehler Hints At Possible Future In Boston
The Boston Red Sox have one of the best starting rotations in baseball on paper.
Boston's rotation was a strength for the team in 2024 and was arguably the biggest reason why the Red Sox were in contention for a Wild Card spot for as long as they were. Boston still wanted to add to it this offseason, though and has added two big pieces in Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler.
Both should play massive roles with the team, at least in 2025. Crochet and Buehler are All-Star-level talents with plenty of baseball ahead of them. Crochet is under team control until at least 2027 at this point. Buehler signed a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2026 but there's a chance he could test the market again.
While this is the case, he did suggest the possibility of spending the rest of his career in Boston if things go well, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
“When a season has gone as poorly as it can, and luckily you wrap a bow on it at the end, I think trying to go and prove it to myself as well as 29 other teams is something is appealing,” Buehler said as transcribed by Cotillo. “At the same time, I think anytime you make a move from playing somewhere for seven years and go somewhere else, there’s obviously something behind that.
“Hopefully, I bring some value this year and get to play the rest of my career in Boston,” he said. “But it all starts with me throwing the ball.”
When Buehler is healthy, he has the upside to be one of the best pitchers in baseball. From 2018 through 2021, he earned two All-Star nods, finished top-9 in the National League Cy Young Award voting twice, and never had an ERA above 3.44.
Buehler is just 30 years old so a great year could land him a big deal next offseason. If that happens, hopefully, it is from Boston.
