Red Sox’s Walker Buehler’s Boston Debut Date Revealed By Insider
The Boston Red Sox already have gotten a good look at two of the team’s newest All-Stars.
Both Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman made their Red Sox Spring Training debuts this past weekend and shined. They debuted in the same game on Sunday and Bregman stole the show finishing the day 3-for-3 with a double and a home run.
There’s a lot of excitement around this Red Sox team right now and Boston fans won’t have to wait long to see its other new All-Star in action. The Red Sox signed two-time All-Star Walked Buehler to a one-year deal with just over $21 million for the 2025 campaign. There’s also a $25 million mutual option for the 2026 season.
MLB.com’s Ian Browne shared that he will be making his team debut on Sunday against the New York Mets.
“Walker Buehler expected to make his Red Sox' debut on Sunday,” Browne said.
Buehler spent the first seven seasons of his big league career as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. When he was healthy, he looked like one of the best right-handed pitchers in baseball. While this is the case, he was plagued by injuries over the last three years. He made just 12 starts in 2022, missed the entire 2023 season, and returned for 16 regular season starts last year. He also pitched in the postseason, though, and looked more like himself.
From 2018 through 2021, he had a 2.82 ERA across 95 total appearances -- including 94 starts. That's the pitcher Boston is hoping its getting.
