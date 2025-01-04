Red Sox's Walker Buehler Trying To Bring $100 Million Star To Boston
There's a lot to be excited about involving the Boston Red Sox right now.
Boston is a team that seems to be right on the doorstep of winning. It has been a down few years, but it seems like the team is very close to turning things around. It seemed like the 2024 season could be the year as they were fighting for a playoff spot for a while and even were over 10 games above .500 deep into the summer.
The Red Sox didn't make the playoffs and finished the season with an 81-81 record. Fans still should be excited, though. There is some top-tier talent coming up from the minor leagues soon and Boston already has added two ace-level starters in Walker Buehler and Garrett Crochet.
If the Red Sox can add an offensive piece at the same level as the Buehler and Crochet deals, they could be really good in 2025. The American League is wide open and Boston could make a run. But they need more right-handed pop in the lineup.
Boston has been one of the teams mentioned with former Houston Astros star Alex Bregman seemingly every day. The Red Sox are the perfect fit for him, but will the front office pay what it will cost to bring him to town? Bregman had a five-year, $100 million deal with the Astros and will get a higher one now.
The Red Sox missed on Juan Soto so certainly they can afford to sign Bregman. It sounds like Buehler wants a deal like that to happen and has "made a pitch" to the former Astros star, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Buehler, who recently signed a one-year, $21.05 million contract with Boston, enjoys a good relationship with free agent infielder Alex Bregman and co-owns a horse with him," Cotillo said. "The pair of former All-Stars have teamed up to own 'March of Time,' a three-year-old colt that won a race at Santa Anita in California late last week. In recent weeks, conversations between Buehler and Bregman have included more than simple horsetalk.
“I have certainly made a pitch all over the place for him to come to Boston,” Buehler said. “He and I have been buddies for a long time. We played on Team USA together a little bit in college.”
Bregman is the perfect fit. Adding him to Boston's lineup immediately would make it one of the better ones in baseball on paper. If Bregman is open to the move, the Red Sox should do everything to get it done.
More MLB: MLB Insider Gives Latest Update On Red Sox's Pursuit Of Alex Bregman