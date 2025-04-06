Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu Avoids Big Issue After Slight Scare

The Red Sox slugger had a scare on Saturday

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 30, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) waves to fans before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox were scheduled to face off against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday but the game was scrapped due to bad weather.

Before the game was supposed to begin it was shared that Wilyer Abreu would not be in the lineup. He's been the hottest hitter in baseball to kick off the 2025 season -- at least for Boston -- and fan unsurprisingly were nervous on social media.

He also wasn't included in the Game 1 lineup for Sunday's doubleheader which made fans even more nervous on social media. While this is the case, manager Alex Cora shared that he's alright and is just dealing with some "heavy legs" and will play in game No. 2 on Sunday, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

"Alex Cora on Wilyer Abreu: 'He's been dealing with some heavy legs. Obviously running around that much and the spring training thing. So obviously yesterday the way things were trending we pulled him out. He'll play the second game today,'" Smith shared.

We're still very early into the 2025 season so players are working up to full strength. Abreu notably missed a good chunk of Spring Training due to illness. It was somewhat of a surprise that he was ready for Opening Day and Boston has been fortunate that was the case.

Fans don't need to be worried right now, though. Everything seemingly is alright with the Red Sox's hottest hitter.

