Red Sox Schedule Revealed: When Boston Would Play Blue Jays In ALDS
The Boston Red Sox are maintaining a laser focus on the task in front of them.
On Wednesday night, the Red Sox will attempt to send their arch-rivals, the New York Yankees, home for the winter. If they get through that, though, they'll quickly shift their attention to another American League East rival.
The division-champion Toronto Blue Jays await the winner of Red Sox-Yankees in the division series. And although there's still baseball left to play before that series begins, we found out Wednesday when the action would hypothetically take place.
Red Sox-Blue Jays game times revealed
Major League Baseball announced the schedules for the first two games of both the ALDS and NLDS on Wednesday. And as it turns out, the results of Red Sox-Yankees will impact more than just the AL East squads.
If the Red Sox win the series, they'll play Game 1 in Toronto on Saturday at 1:08 p.m. ET on FS1. If the Yankees win, however, they'll take on the Blue Jays at 4:08 p.m. on FOX.
Whichever time slot is not filled by the Blue Jays' first game will be taken up by the Seattle Mariners and the winner of Detroit Tigers-Cleveland Guardians. Detroit took Game 1 on Tuesday. Game 2 of Red Sox-Blue Jays would be Sunday at 4:08.
Not that it's an unreasonable stance for the league office to take, but the Red Sox were essentially told on Wednesday that no one profiting off these playoffs wants to see them advance over Aaron Judge and the Yankees. FOX wants the Yankees, the league wants to keep making money on Yankees games, and obviously, Yankees fans want the Yankees to stick around as well.
So it only would become more fun, therefore, for the Red Sox to send the Yankees packing on Wednesday night in the Bronx, sweeping them away with Brayan Bello on the mound and avoiding a nervy Game 3 with rookie Connelly Early making his fifth career start in the tensest of atmospheres.
One thing at a time. You can't play the Blue Jays at 1:08 on Saturday if you don't handle the Yankees. However, it's interesting to note that MLB/FOX doesn't view the Red Sox as the primetime draw over Seattle.
More MLB: Red Sox's $90 Million Man Putting Pressure On Front Office With Recent Surge