Red Sox Send Slumping 3-Time All-Star To IL, Call Up Pitcher With 0.48 ERA
As the losses have piled up for the Boston Red Sox, the bullpen has become a game of musical chairs.
In the past eight days, the Red Sox have changed the composition of the bullpen four times, sending tired pitchers down to Triple-A, calling up fresh arms, and designating Sean Newcomb for assignment, later sending the veteran lefty to the Athletics in a trade.
On Friday, the Red Sox reshuffled the deck yet again, calling up a journeyman who has had a fantastic season in Triple-A, and sending a struggling former All-Star back to the injured list.
MassLive's Chris Cotillo was the first to report the news that right-handed pitcher Nick Burdi had been recalled from Triple-A Worcester. To make room on the active roster, Boston placed fellow righty Liam Hendriks on the injured list, though they haven't specified the issue at the time of publication.
Burdi, 32, had a 0.48 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings with Worcester. He briefly came up to Boston for a few games earlier this month, pitching 2 2/3 scoreless innings in his only two appearances.
Meanwhile, it's been a tough season for Hendriks on many levels. The three-time All-Star and two-time American League Reliever of the Year started the year on the injured list, came back and put up a 6.59 ERA in 13 2/3 innings, surrendering a walk-off grand slam to the Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich on Tuesday night.
The Red Sox had high hopes that the 36-year-old Hendriks could be a key contributor this year, signing him to a two-year, $10 million contract before the 2024 season despite knowing he could miss the entire year while recovering from Tommy John surgery. So far, the move hasn't paid off.
Boston will hope Hendriks can find some answers while he's resting up, but Burdi fills an immediate need for fresh bullpen depth heading into a crucial weekend series with the Atlanta Braves. In fact, every series is crucial for the 27-31 Red Sox.
