Red Sox Set To Make Odd MLB History Friday Vs. Braves
The Boston Red Sox have had a tough go over the last few days and just got swept by the Detroit Tigers.
Detroit is arguably the best team in baseball right now. The Tigers are leading baseball with 29 wins right now. That's four wins better than the next best team in the American League. The New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, and the Kansas City Royals, all have 25 wins.
There's nothing wrong, per se, about losing to the top team in the league. But, it's more so the manner that it happened. Boston got blown out in the first game of the series and then got walked-off in each of the next two games. It was a tough series overall. The club gave itself a chance to win, even getting five earned runs off Tarik Skubal on Wednesday, but things didn't work out.
The test isn't going to get much easier on Friday when the club takes on the Atlanta Braves after a day off on Thursday. Skubal was the 2024 American League Cy Young Award winner and now the Red Sox will have to face the 2024 National League Cy Young Award winner on Friday in Chris Sale.
MLB.com's Ian Browne shared that Boston will become the first team in big league history to face the two reigning Cy Young Award winners in back-to-back games.
"By facing Tarik Skubal tonight and Chris Sale on Friday, the Red Sox, per Elias, will become the first team to face the reigning Cy Young Award winners in both leagues in back to back games," Browne shared. "Obviously this would have been hard to do before Interleague started in 1997."
It's an odd bit of history, but history nonetheless.
