Red Sox Share Glimmer Of Hope About Blockbuster Deal
The Boston Red Sox are just two days away from kicking off the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
In two days the Red Sox will begin one of the most anticipated seasons in recent memory. To make matters better, the Red Sox will have new ace Garrett Crochet on the hill against the Texas Rangers.
Crochet brings a level of excitement to this Boston rotation the club last had with Chris Sale. It’s funny that both lefty flamethrowers came to Boston in blockbuster trades with the Chicago White Sox. If he can have half the success Sale had in Boston, that would be incredible.
It all starts on Thursday but will the Red Sox lock him up with a contract extension before the game? Crochet recently made it clear that he didn’t want to discussion a deal in season so that means the time is ticking.
It doesn’t seem like a deal is coming, but could things change? Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy joined MassLive.com's "Fenway Rundown" podcast and hinted that deadlines may not always be strict.
"I think these conversations, in my 24 years here, have taken all forms,“ Kennedy said as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. ”I remember getting a deal done with Dustin Pedroia at the All-Star Break. I was talking to Theo Epstein about a deal that got done, I think in April, with Clay Buchholz even though there had been discussions about not continuing conversations. I seem to remember a manager of ours more recently (Alex Cora) signing a contract extension in the middle of the season, even though he said he wasn’t going to.
"You just don’t know where these things are gonna go...We’re focused now on Garrett Crochet and having him at the top of our rotation, and that’s what we can control right now. We’re excited about that. As for what may or may not happen or how you judge the trade or all those things, definitely better for for a later day."
This doesn’t mean a deal is coming. But, it is at least some hope. The Red Sox have Crochet under team control for at least two years. Hopefully, that number increases, though.
