Red Sox Shockingly Named As Fit For Four-Time National League All-Star
As the Boston Red Sox prepare to watch the playoffs from their living rooms again in 2024, it's clear something needs to change.
Though the Red Sox looked like a playoff team at times in 2024, they were eliminated from contention on Wednesday after a dismal second half. Worse still, some are still claiming they overachieved this season, which is never a statement you want to hear about a Red Sox team that missed the playoffs.
Right-handed power is something the Red Sox lineup already lacks, and the void will grow even larger if outfielder Tyler O'Neill bolts in free agency. With a long list of lefties clogging the lineup, adding a righty power bat could be a key agenda item for Boston to make its way back to October.
On Friday, Zachary Pressnell of FanSided named New York Mets star first baseman as a surprising fit for the Red Sox in free agency.
"Alonso is a generational talent for the New York Mets, but he's now set to enter unrestricted free agency after mashing 226 home runs in six seasons with the team," Pressnell said. "New York is expected to be very active in the market for Juan Soto, which could cost them upwards of $550 million if they land him. Boston has the capability to swoop in and steal Alonso from them while they're pursuing Soto."
"Adding Alonso wouldn't mean benching Casas. It would mean splitting time at first base and DH for each of them. Boston could make it work. First base isn't a position of need, but Alonso is a game-changer."
With 226 home runs since his rookie season in 2019, Alonso is in a class with only Aaron Judge when it comes to consistent power production. Even in a "down year" in 2024, he's popped 34 longballs, produced a 126 OPS+, and made an All-Star team, even if many disagreed with his selection.
The issue with adding Alonso, as Pressnell references, would be the logjam his positional limitations would create. Having to use Alonso or Casas in the DH slot every day would necessitate moving Masataka Yoshida. It would also ensure Rafael Devers stays at third base for the long haul, which the Red Sox may want to avoid.
However, if Craig Breslow and the front office decide this is the way to go to improve the lineup, it's far better than standing pat and allowing the other contenders to snatch up all the All-Star free agents. Alonso might be an unlikely fit for Boston, but if he can be a 40-homer bat, he'll be a darned good one.
