Red Sox Shortstop Looks Ready For Improbable Return After Latest Huge Game
Looking back to April, nobody could have seen this coming.
When Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story was writhing on the ground at Angel Stadium on Apr. 5, it appeared to be another lost season for a veteran who has been dealt a string of brutal injury blows since signing in Boston as a free agent.
Story fractured a glenoid in his left shoulder, and underwent surgery on Apr. 12 that was expected to end his season. But in his mind, there was always a chance he could come back, and now, it appears all but certain he will.
On Thursday night in Rochester, N.Y., Story cranked out four hits in five at-bats. He looked like a man ready to return to Major League Baseball. And that may be where he is headed to play in his next game.
In his four rehab games to this point, Story is now 6-for-16 with a double, two RBI, and a stolen base. He has played each of his last three contests at shortstop, though he has yet to play a full nine innings by design.
According to Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe, Story will have a planned day off on Friday, and after that, a return to the majors appears to be on the table if the Red Sox decide he's ready. The Red Sox host the historically bad Chicago White Sox for a three-game set at Fenway Park this weekend.
Sitting 5 1/2 games out with only 22 to play, it's hard to say whether any jolt Story could give Boston would be enough to matter in the standings. But any production at the plate would be useful to this team now, especially from a right-handed batter.
And perhaps more importantly, Story has the chance to prove something to Red Sox fans heading into his third straight offseason following an injury-interrupted campaign. The 31-year-old isn't just here to cash checks; he still wants to be a part of a championship ballclub at the big-league level.
More MLB: Why Padres Gold Glover Predicted To 'Move On' Is Perfect Fit For Red Sox