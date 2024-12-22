Red Sox Should Pair Garrett Crochet With Mets $14 Million Star
The Boston Red Sox already have made one big splash on the trade market but they shouldn't be ruled out for another big move.
Boston's rotation was much better than expected in 2024. The Red Sox were linked to every player who even somewhat was available and yet the biggest move they made was signing Lucas Giolito but he missed the whole season.
The Red Sox instead brought in Andrew Bailey to be the team's pitching coach and rolled with internal options. It clearly worked out as the Red Sox actually had the seventh-best rotation ERA at 3.81. Now, that should be even better with Giolito set to return and Garrett Crochet also joining the organization.
It wouldn't hurt to make one more addition, though. One player who should be on their radar is former New York Mets breakout star Sean Manaea.
He's just 32 years old and is coming off the best season of his career. Manaea was the Mets' No. 1 starter in 2024 and had a 3.47 ERA across 32 starts. He's a big reason why the Mets were able to completely turn their season around despite a plethora of injuries
The Red Sox have been linked to players like Corbin Burnes, but Manaea will be a fraction of the cost. He made just over $14 million in 2024 and is projected to land a four-year, $71 million deal. The Red Sox should be all over that.
A starting rotation featuring Crochet and Manaea as the two lefties along with some variation of Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Giolito could be dominant.
