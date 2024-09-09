Red Sox Should Target Projected $195 Million Star To Fill Biggest Hole
If the Boston Red Sox want to contend in 2025, they are going to have to make an investment this winter.
Boston isn't far away from contention and is worth investing in. The Red Sox have some great pieces and have shown that this season. Even with a plethora of injuries piling up, Boston still has found a way to be in the mix for a playoff spot.
There was a point where Boston was missing three of its four projected starting infielder along with at least two starting pitchers. And yet, the Red Sox have persevered. The injuries paved the way for extended playing time for some young player and Boston really has shown that is has a bright future.
There are even more young players knocking on the big league door, but not much in the pitching department. Boston will get a boost in the lineup from within the organization but needs to look externally for a top-of-the-rotation starting for the 2025 season. One option that will be available is Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried.
He will be a free agent at the end of the season as Fried and the Braves have been unable to come to terms on an extension. That could work in the Red Sox's favor. If he does end up hitting free agency, he could be a perfect target for Boston as he has a two-time All-Star with a career 3.09 ERA in eight seasons. Plus, he has had plenty of experience pitching in the postseason.
Fried won't be the most expensive option on the open market, but he will cost a pretty penny. The Athletic's Tim Britton projected that he will receive a deal worth roughly $195 million.
"But Fried has typically been healthy, none of those 2023 injuries foreshadow something too ominous down the line, and he performed close to his usual standards when on the mound," Britton said. "(He posted 1.9 wins above replacement in 14 starts; in a healthy season, he would have doubled both.) So an extension should take that into account. A typical Fried season in 2023 would have placed him just below pitchers like Cole Hamels and Zack Greinke in value.
"Let’s value his free-agent years at $30 million per year for six seasons — he’s a year older than Burnes — to add on top of this year’s salary. 2024 salary: $15 million. Extension projection: Seven years, $195 million."
If the Red Sox want to add a pitcher this winter, Fried should be toward the top of their wish list.
More MLB: Red Sox Phenom Among Top Surprises In Minors, Could Force Way To Majors