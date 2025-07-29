Red Sox Sign 3-Team MLB Veteran To Bolster Catching Depth
The Boston Red Sox have a new catcher on a minor league deal.
With starter Carlos Narváez approaching uncharted territory with his workload behind the plate and backup Connor Wong struggling mightily at the plate all season, the Red Sox have evidently been exploring their options to add emergency depth at the position.
On Tuesday, Rob Bradford of WEEI posted a picture of Chadwick Tromp, a 30-year-old veteran who has played for three major league teams, in the Worcester Red Sox's dugout. At the time, the Red Sox and Minor League Baseball transaction log had yet to reflect anything about a signing.
Moments later, though, Chris Cotillo of MassLive confirmed that Tromp had agreed to a minor league contract with the Red Sox. Tromp previously elected free agency on Friday after the Orioles outrighted him off the major league roster.
Tromp last played in the majors on Jun. 30, before the Orioles placed him on the injured list with a lower back strain. He completed a rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Delmarva, but by the time he was ready to come back, the Orioles preferred to have newcomer Alex Jackson at the major league level.
Tromp, who first debuted with the San Francisco Giants in 2020, has 67 total games of major league experience. He was in San Francisco from 2020 to 2021, and then with the Atlanta Braves from 2022 until earlier this season, when he was designated for assignment and signed with the Orioles.
Not known for his bat, Tromp owns a .620 OPS and -0.1 bWAR in 178 major league plate appearances.
While a move like this certainly doesn't preclude the Red Sox from trading for a backup catcher if one is available, it at least gives Boston some added insurance in case Wong or Narváez gets injured. The only other backstop who has played for the Red Sox in the majors this season, Blake Sabol, was traded to the Chicago White Sox earlier this month.