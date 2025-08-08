Red Sox Sign Journeyman Catcher: How Are Connor Wong, Carlos Narváez Impacted?
The Boston Red Sox's catching situation has become one to monitor for the rest of the season.
The breakout of rookie Carlos Narváez has saved the Red Sox this season, but Connor Wong has been borderline unplayable as his backup, dropping off suddenly and shockingly after a strong 2024 campaign.
Now, with Narváez dealing with a knee injury, the Red Sox are desperate. And they're making a rare August major league signing to address their need. But the implications for the other two backstops are still up in the air at the time of publication.
Red Sox claim Ali Sanchez off waivers
The first order of business: Boston has claimed 28-year-old Ali Sanchez off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced Friday. Sanchez does not have minor league options, and is reportedly in San Diego and ready to play in the Red Sox's weekend series.
MassLive's Christopher Smith and Chris Cotillo reported on the signing, and they could not yet determine whether Narváez was headed to the injured list, Wong was headed to Triple-A, or perhaps neither, if Boston thinks their starter's injury is minor enough to play again soon.
"A source said the Red Sox are 'still working through' roster moves," wrote Smith and Cotillo. "So it’s unclear whether Carlos Narváez (knee) is headed to the IL or the Red Sox will option Connor Wong to Triple-A Worcester."
"If Narváez is day-to-day, Boston also could temporarily keep three catchers on the 26-man roster and option either reliever Isaiah Campbell or utility man David Hamilton to Worcester. Another source also told MassLive it is not yet a certainty that Narváez goes on the IL with the knee issue that plagued him earlier this week."
Narváez sustained the injury running out a ground ball on Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals. He finished the game, but Wong played in his place on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Wong has a .160 batting average and .179 slugging percentage this season, good for an OPS+ of 18. It's been a stunning reversal of fate for the 29-year-old who established himself as the starter fairly early last season with a nice hot streak at the dish.
Sanchez has a career .461 OPS in 132 plate appearances, so the Red Sox certainly aren't turning to him for some instant offense. But it's going to be highly intriguing to see what his presence on the roster signifies for those around him.