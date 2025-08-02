Red Sox Slammed By MLB Insider For ‘Tough’ Trade Negotiations
The trade deadline is in the rearview mirror, but the dust hasn't quite settled on the Boston Red Sox yet.
After the Red Sox failed to make significant additions to a roster that's been firmly in the playoff race all year, it was open season on the front office, especially chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. The fact that Boston was known to be going after ace Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins, and ultimately came up short, only increased the derision.
But one insider, Bob Nightengale of USA Today, didn't contain his cricitism to the Red Sox's failures at this specific deadline.
During an appearance on Foul Territory on Friday, Nightengale seemingly characterized Breslow as a stubborn negotiator in any and all trade talks.
“Teams hate dealing with the Red Sox. I guess it’s just very tough to do with Breslow,” Nightengale said. “When you talk to GMs around the game, they said it’s very tough to deal with the Red Sox and Craig Breslow in particular.”
Nightengale continued to blast the Red Sox, saying he thought they had no shot at Ryan, and that their failure to pivot to other, more attainable trade targets could very well cost them their shot at October.
“I don’t think they were ever really in on Joe Ryan,” Nightengale said. “I’m not sure if they even had conversations.
"If they’re really going for it, they did a poor job because the Yankees got a lot better. Blue Jays got better. So, I think they’re going to be on the outside looking in. I think the fact that they didn’t do anything, they may be sitting home and the Texas Rangers take their place as that wild card team.”
Boston entered play on Saturday at 60-51, four games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the lead in the division, but three games ahead of the Rangers, who suffered a walk-off loss on Friday hours after the Red Sox's walk-off win.
However, the Rangers did trade for reliable veteran starting pitcher Merrill Kelly, after Nightengale himself reported that Boston was the other team in hot pursuit of the 36-year-old just before Thursday's deadline.
Breslow won't see many rave reviews for his in-season moves for now, but winning solves everything. And the Red Sox have a golden opportunity in front of them to notch their first playoff appearance in four years.