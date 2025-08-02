Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Slammed By MLB Insider For ‘Tough’ Trade Negotiations

Everyone's getting their punches in...

Jackson Roberts

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The trade deadline is in the rearview mirror, but the dust hasn't quite settled on the Boston Red Sox yet.

After the Red Sox failed to make significant additions to a roster that's been firmly in the playoff race all year, it was open season on the front office, especially chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. The fact that Boston was known to be going after ace Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins, and ultimately came up short, only increased the derision.

But one insider, Bob Nightengale of USA Today, didn't contain his cricitism to the Red Sox's failures at this specific deadline.

During an appearance on Foul Territory on Friday, Nightengale seemingly characterized Breslow as a stubborn negotiator in any and all trade talks.

“Teams hate dealing with the Red Sox. I guess it’s just very tough to do with Breslow,” Nightengale said. “When you talk to GMs around the game, they said it’s very tough to deal with the Red Sox and Craig Breslow in particular.”

Nightengale continued to blast the Red Sox, saying he thought they had no shot at Ryan, and that their failure to pivot to other, more attainable trade targets could very well cost them their shot at October.

“I don’t think they were ever really in on Joe Ryan,” Nightengale said. “I’m not sure if they even had conversations.

"If they’re really going for it, they did a poor job because the Yankees got a lot better. Blue Jays got better. So, I think they’re going to be on the outside looking in. I think the fact that they didn’t do anything, they may be sitting home and the Texas Rangers take their place as that wild card team.”

Boston entered play on Saturday at 60-51, four games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the lead in the division, but three games ahead of the Rangers, who suffered a walk-off loss on Friday hours after the Red Sox's walk-off win.

However, the Rangers did trade for reliable veteran starting pitcher Merrill Kelly, after Nightengale himself reported that Boston was the other team in hot pursuit of the 36-year-old just before Thursday's deadline.

Breslow won't see many rave reviews for his in-season moves for now, but winning solves everything. And the Red Sox have a golden opportunity in front of them to notch their first playoff appearance in four years.

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News