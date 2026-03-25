Red Sox Could Get Reinforcements Before June, Including Triston Casas

The Boston Red Sox are just one day away from finally kicking off the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants will officially begin the season on Wednesday night and then the rest of the league will get in on the action on Thursday. Boston will face off against the Cincinnati Reds on the road with Garrett Crochet on the mound. It's been a very long time coming, but the offseason and Spring Training are over. Baseball is here and will be through the fall.

When the Red Sox take the field, they are not going to be at full strength. That's been obvious all throughout camp. Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval have been working their way back, but neither was able to play in a Spring Training big league game. Triston Casas is in the same boat. Plus, Romy González is on the 60-Day Injured List. On the bright side, though, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared an update, including a potential return timeline for Casas and González.

The Red Sox got positive updates

Apr 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first base Triston Casas (36) hits a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"Boston will start the year with five contributors (starters Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck and Patrick Sandoval, first baseman Triston Casas and utility man Romy González) on the injured list," Cotillo wrote. "All arrived in Fort Myers hurt. The severity of González's shoulder injury, which was known internally but not public until mid-February, was the biggest injury-related news to come out of camp at all.

"It did not sneak up on the Red Sox, though, as they protected themselves with the acquisitions of Andruw Monasterio and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Of the injured players, it’s realistic to think Crawford and Sandoval could be ready before or around May 1 with Casas and Gonzalez potentially back around June 1."

If either of these guys could return around June 1, that would be great for Boston. On the Casas front, Red Sox fans know what he can bring to the table. There are few hitters in the organization as a whole that have as much pure power potential as Casas does. When fully healthy, he has 30-plus homer potential. He hit 24 homers as a rookie in 2023 in 132 games played.

For González, he's a Swiss Army Knife for the organization. He's a lefty killer and can play all over the infield, including first base. Right now, the Red Sox are a bit thin at first base behind Willson Contreras. So much so that Isiah Kiner-Falefa learned the position in camp. The Red Sox are going to be a better team when they are both healthy and at least available as depth options. Fortunately, it sounds like it's not going to be aggressively long until either is ready.