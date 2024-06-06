Red Sox Slugger Could Be Traded To Phillies Amid Breakout Campaign
The Boston Red Sox are back where they seemingly love to be after a 9-0 blowout win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday -- exactly .500 with a 31-31 record.
If the middling season continues, expect Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow to fold at the July 30 Major League Baseball trade deadline, which would include a fire sale of likely all impending free agents and possiibly a select few others.
One of the more prominent players likely to be shipped off is outfielder Tyler O'Neill, one of only a few impact outfielders expected to be available this summer. The Philadelphia Phillies reportedly will be heavily involved in that market and could be the perfect landing spot for the 28-year-old.
"Short of moving Edmundo Sosa to the outfield once Trea Turner returns, the Phillies don't have much in the way of internal help to solve their outfield hitting issues," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Tuesday. "They'll be all over the outfield market."
O'Neill is hitting .243 with 17 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 18 RBIs and a .847 OPS in 42 games this season. He's striking out more than he did to open the year but his power has been steady.
Passan noted that O'Neill "would draw plenty of interest, provided he's healthy." The next day, the two-time Gold Glove winner was activated off the injured list for knee inflammation, recording two hits, driving in a run and scoring as well.
Unless Breslow wants to retain O'Neill long-term and believes he'll be able to get a deal done this winter or possibly earlier, expect the slugger to go to the highest bidder after a strong start to the 2024 season.
