Red Sox Hurler Shut Down With Rare IL Designation Amid Season-Long Struggles
The Boston Red Sox continue their flurry of roster moves as injuries have become a prevailing storyline throughout the 2024 campaign.
In just a two-game series against the Atlanta Braves, American League Rookie of the Year favorite Wilyer Abreu was placed on the injured list with an ankle sprain and outfielder Tyler O'Neill returned from knee inflammation.
The other transaction in this series, however, is the most unique and provides more questions than answers.
"(Boston) placed Chris Martin on the 15-day injured list with anxiety (retroactive to June 2)," MassLive's Christopher Smith reported Wednesday. "Right-handed reliever Zack Kelly was recalled from Worcester to take Martin’s spot.
"Martin brought his anxiety to the Red Sox’ attention over the weekend."
Martin has a 4.22 ERA with a 24-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .266 batting average against and a 1.08 WHIP in 21 1/3 innings this season. Most people would be content with that production but Martin has reached much more elite levels of play in his nine-year career.
The 38-year-old has no timetable for return but Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow acknowledged that Martin felt as though his mental state was impacting his fatigue, energy, recovery and sleep.
It was apparent that something was off, as Martin is coming off a season in which he posted a 1.05 ERA in 51 1/3 innings.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora made it clear that he will give Martin as much time as he needs and hope that the veteran will get back to full strength sooner rather than later.
