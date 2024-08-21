Red Sox Slugger Drops Memorable Quote About Privilege Of Playing In Boston
The Boston Red Sox needed a win over the Houston Astros in the worst way. They finally got one Tuesday night, thanks in no small part to one long-awaited swing of the bat.
Boston got off to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, which proved crucial when the Astros quickly tied the game at three in the bottom half. The Red Sox eventually pulled out a nailbiter 6-5, and their slugging first baseman's two-run home run was a sight for sore eyes across New England.
Triston Casas, who returned to the lineup Friday after nearly four months on the injured list, blasted a 382-foot shot into the right field bleachers on a hanging slider from Ronel Blanco. It was his first home run since April 19, and it gave the Red Sox two crucial runs.
Casas had been critical of himself in his return from injury, though he picked up five hits in his first three games back. In the aftermath of the victory, he explained that he puts a lot of pressure on himself because he knows the significance of the position he holds.
"I try to have the at-bats that the Boston Red Sox first baseman would have," Casas said, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. "I just take pride in that title and I don't take it for granted. I don't take it lightly. I come out here and try to prove it every single day that I deserve that spot."
Casas is now 7-for-20 since his return, with a .435 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage.
Casas has been nothing but productive when healthy during his time in Boston, especially since the All-Star break of 2023. He was fourth in MLB in OPS in the second half of last season, and now sports an .873 OPS in 2024, which would be third on the Red Sox if he had enough at-bats to qualify.
But however high fans raise expectations for Casas, it seems the 24-year-old will always expect the most from himself.
"Getting on base, hitting for power, getting hits, that's part of the job," Casas said, per Speier. "You know that those are the requirements for that position. That's what I want to do for a really long time, and it just takes proving it every day to establish that."
If he's giving the Red Sox swings like he did Tuesday night, Casas will be just the shot in the arm Boston needs as it tries to claw back into the playoff picture. He'll hope that home run was just the first of many between now and October.
