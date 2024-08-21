Alex Cora On Red Sox Star: 'He's The Perfect Player' for Modern MLB
The Boston Red Sox finally slayed the dragon on Tuesday night, and they had their dynamic leadoff man to thank.
After seven consecutive losses to the Houston Astros, including the heartbreaking walk-off home run from Yainer Diaz on Monday night, the Red Sox needed a win over the AL West leaders like never before. Fortunately, they had Jarren Duran on their side.
Duran was everywhere during the Red Sox's 6-5 win over the Houston Astros. He went 4-for-4 at the plate, scored three runs, drove in two, took three extra bases due to sheer hustle, and hit the eventual game-winning home run off former Red Sox Kaleb Ort in the top of the eighth inning.
It was vintage Duran, the kind of performance he has had time and again throughout the season. But this one might have been his best game of all.
Manager Alex Cora had even higher praise for Duran, though. Cora believes his leadoff hitter is becoming the archetype of a player that will thrive in the current version of Major League Baseball.
"He's the perfect player for this environment," Cora said, per MLB.com. "They want players to play fast, play physical, be athletic... You look at him, he can do all that stuff."
Duran has set the tone for the Boston offense on the very first pitch on back-to-back nights in Houston. After drilling a home run off lefty Yusei Kikuchi to lead off Monday's game, Duran grounded Tuesday's first pitch off the glove of a diving John Singleton, then turned it into a hustle double.
"He's becoming one of those guys that I bet people would pay to watch," Cora said. "And you'd better get here early, because from the first pitch on, he's gonna do something special. I'm glad he's our leadoff hitter."
Duran's season was on a soaring trajectory before he momentarily derailed it with his homophobic outburst on Aug. 11 at Fenway Park. He and the Red Sox know they can't hide from that moment, but they also know there's nothing they can do to change it.
While the All-Star center fielder still admits he has a long way to go to make it up to his community, he's gotten back to dominating on the field. Night in, night out, Duran has proven between the white lines that he is a winning ballplayer, and the Red Sox are glad he's on their side.
