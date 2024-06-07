Red Sox Slugger Has 'Good' Chance Of Being Traded According To Insider
How will the Boston Red Sox handle the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
Boston has won its last two games and currently is in third place in the American League East with a 32-31 record. The Red Sox have dealt with a plethora of high-impact injuries this season and yet they are just 1 1/2 games out of a postseason spot at this point.
The Red Sox should get healthier in the near future and certainly can compete for an American League Wild Card spot. If things change, though, Boston could have a solid firesale at the deadline.
One player who has a "good" chance of being traded if this ends up being the case is outfielder Tyler O'Neill, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Tyler O’Neill, Red Sox OF: Injury stalled his big start, but he’s back," Heyman said. "Nick Pivetta also could go. Chances to be dealt: Good."
This isn't the first time O'Neill has been mentioned in trade rumors and it likely won't be the last. He has been solid for Boston since being acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he will be a free agent at the end of the season and it's unclear if the two sides are interested in a longer partnership.
Hopefully, Boston continues to find ways to win games and opts to add to the roster rather than subtract this. If they don't keep winning, though, O'Neill certainly could be moved.
