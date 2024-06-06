Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite May Be Available; Should Boston Swing Trade?
The Boston Red Sox have a lot to work out ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Boston has shown flashes this season but currently is 31-31 on the campaign and needs to get it together quickly if it wants to avoid selling for the second straight deadline this summer. The Red Sox have the pitching needed to make a run at a postseason spot but their offense needs some work.
It should improve shortly with reinforcements coming back from injuries, but a trade also could help. Injuries also have impacted the starting rotation -- although it has stayed steady -- and more depth could be needed there as well.
One player who could end up being available and make some sense is old friend Martín Pérez. The veteran lefty currently plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates but could be traded, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Aroldis Chapman would have plenty of suitors if available -- Kansas City dealing him for the excellent Cole Ragans last year is proof that deadline reliever trades can indeed reap quality players," Passan said. "Martín Pérez can capably eat innings and Colin Holderman is a genuine leverage reliever. Closer David Bednar has found his name in countless trade rumors, and that's unlikely to end now that he rebounded from a dreadful April to carve in May. Pittsburgh's window is starting to open. How it handles moments like the deadline can help determine how long it stays there."
Pérez spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with Boston and could make sense as a reunion candidate. He spent the 2022 and 2023 campaigns with the Texas Rangers and earned his lone All-Star nod and helped lead the club to a World Series title last season.
He joined the Pirates ahead of the 2024 campaign and has a 4.71 ERA in 11 starts so far this season. Those numbers may not jump off the page but he could be an interesting option to fill in for Garrett Whitlock as the No. 5 starter. His numbers may not be great, but he did log a 2.89 ERA in 2022.
