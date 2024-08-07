Red Sox Slugger Headed To Injured List With Illness, Lower Leg Infection
Boston's sick outfielder should be back when eligible
One of the most powerful hitters on the Boston Red Sox is headed to the injured list.
MassLive’s Sean McAdam reported on Wednesday evening that outfielder Tyler O’Neill is headed to the IL with a stomach virus and lower leg infection.
“Tyler O’Neill is indeed heading to IL,” McAdam said. “In addition to stomach virus, he also has an infection in his left lower calf. (Enmanuel) Valdez will take his spot.”
O’Neill has been out since the weekend with an illness, but it the nature of his sickness was unclear, as was his return date.
