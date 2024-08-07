Red Sox Surprisingly Facing Roster Dilemma At First Base: 'Seems Infeasible'
The Boston Red Sox are expecting the return of one of their most gifted hitters soon, which will present a tough decision for manager Alex Cora.
First baseman Triston Casas is progressing nicely in his rehab assignment and could rejoin the Red Sox in the coming weeks.
The (good) problem for Boston is that Casas plays first base, the same position as Dominic Smith, who has been crushing the ball lately. Moreover, Smith has become an integral voice and personality in the Red Sox clubhouse. The idea of Smith not being around leading into the playoffs is not in line with the spirit of this ballclub.
The way that Smith is hitting right now, Casas returning and getting his legs under him might mean a downgrade at the position for a few weeks. Such a scenario would be forgivable in May or June but is not permissible as the Red Sox are currently in a heated Wild Card race approaching mid-August. Every game, every at-bat matters.
On Wednesday morning, MassLive’s Christopher Smith noted the roster dilemma that the Casas-Smith situation presents for Cora.
“Dominic Smith has a .286/.343/.539/.882 line since June 29,” Smith said. “Seems infeasible for the Red Sox to carry two LHH 1B on the roster when Casas returns. But Smith has been a strong clubhouse presence and part of the Red Sox' surge. Has played no other position but 1B and DH since '21.”
It would be surprising if Cora removed Smith from the lineup in favor of Casas. More likely, Cora will do something creative to keep Smith involved while also re-integrating Casas.
After all, Cora gets the big bucks for a reason.
More MLB: Red Sox Newest Acquisition ‘Could Be A Force For Years To Come’, Says Insider