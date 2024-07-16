Red Sox Slugger Linked To National League Central Club With Deadline Looming
The Boston Red Sox will have to make some tough decisions to make in the near future.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is just two weeks and Boston will be looking to add. While this is the case, one of the Red Sox's top sluggers was mentioned as a fit for the St. Louis Cardinals with the deadline approaching.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter put together a list of each team and their biggest needs with the deadline approaching and mentioned Tyler O'Neill as the "perfect player" for St. Louis.
"The Cardinals could really use a right-handed hitting outfielder to bring some balance to their lineup alongside left-handed hitting outfielders Brendan Donovan, Alec Burleson, and Lars Nootbaar, with Burleson also seeing semi-regular action at designated hitter," Reuter said. "Ironically, Tyler O'Neill would be the perfect player to plug that hole, but he was shipped to the Red Sox during the offseason."
St. Louis could use someone like O'Neill, but it would be shocking if the Red Sox ended up trading him. Boston will be looking to add and O'Neill has been a near-perfect addition for the club. He has shined for the Red Sox and has 16 home runs and 31 RBIs in 68 games played.
While the Cardinals could use the slugger, Boston needs him and likely won't be letting him go any time soon with a real chance at the playoffs. The Red Sox are looking up and the Cardinals are too. It doesn't seem like a trade is realistic here.
