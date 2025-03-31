Red Sox Slugger 'Out Of Shape', Says Former All-Star: 'Trim Fat, Pigs Squeal'
The Boston Red Sox have a Rafael Devers problem, but it’s difficult to identify the source of the issue.
Devers went 0-for-16 with 12 strikeouts in the first series of the regular season versus the Texas Rangers.
The three-time All-Star was candid about his struggles at the plate on Saturday, but fans are still concerned about how late his swing looks against fastballs.
What exactly is going on with Devers? Has the move from third base to designated hitter completely thrown his mojo out of whack? That’s possible, as plenty of players have testified to the difficulty of becoming a full-time DH after years of playing in the field, and Devers wasn’t given a long timeframe to prepare for the switch.
There’s also the possibility that Devers isn’t in regular season shape right now. NESN’s Jonathan Papelbon, a former six-time All-Star and World Series champion with Boston, speculated over the weekend that Devers might need to lose weight.
"Maybe (Devers is) out of shape,” Papelbon said.
“Maybe we gotta trim a little bit of fat. ... You trim fat, pigs squeal. ... Is it the shoulders? Is he in shape? We don't know these things, but to me, it looks like the swing is just a little bit behind."
Boston continues its season on Monday with the start of another road series versus the Baltimore Orioles. It will be an important opportunity for Devers to get back on track and put the criticism to bed.
