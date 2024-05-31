Red Sox Slugger Provides Puzzling Injury Update After Month-Long Absence
The Boston Red Sox have seen an incredibly high amount of injuries this season, which has led to early struggles and a below .500 record.
One of their youngest stars was sidelined with a confusing injury that has hindered what could have been his breakout season, but a return to the field is nearing. Although the young slugger may return to action next month, his injury is one of the more confusing storylines of the 2024 season.
“From my initial review of it there was no timetable," Triston Casas told WEEI's Rob Bradford. "Three to nine weeks was the doctor’s estimate. But he had never seen something like this on a rotational athlete, either, so it’s tough to gauge what that recovery looks like for an injury that he has never seen before. He says it typically happens with football players and impact players like hockey and with regular civilians when he has seen people get injured in car crashes or automobile accidents. It’s tough to gauge right now and it’s really just a day-by-day feel-as-we-go kind of basis.”
Although Casas' injury is puzzling doctors, he still hopes to be given the green light to return to the lineup as early as possible, which is June 21 -- the first day he can return from the 60-day injured list.
Casas continues to target the earliest possible date of return but it does not seem like he's going to be taking big hacks anytime soon.
“It’s sensitive to the touch and I feel it in very minimal movements, but mostly crunch-based exercises," Casas said. "Rotations have mild wear on it. It’s nothing crazy right now because we’re keeping it light. It’s still sensitive to the touch, which isn’t ideal. For any type of injury we want that to go away before anything else. That’s where we’re at right now."
To make the earliest timetable, he'd likely have to be back in game action rehabbing by the second week of June. Time is ticking.
