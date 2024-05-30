Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Slugger Will Be 'Prominent Player Discussed' At Trade Deadline

Boston could get a decent package for the outfielder

May 19, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Tyler O'Neill (17) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Red Sox currenty sit at 28-28, third place in the American League East and 2 1/2 games back of a wild card spot.

A large portion of their fate will be determined by a June schedule that has some tough opponents sprinkled in but is middling overall. Should Boston go on a run, the focus could shift to adding ancillary pieces to the roster in hopes of a deep playoff run. If they slide or stay on course, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will heavily consider a fire sale of impending free agents.

While that group leans pitcher-heavy -- right-handers Nick Pivetta, Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin come to mind -- there also is a dynamic outfielder who could very well return the biggest prospect package of all logical candidates, or at least compete with Pivetta's haul.

"I would expect Tyler O'Neill from the Red Sox, if he gets healthy again and starts playing better again, will be a prominent player discussed (to be moved by the trade deadline)," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said on "Foul Territory" on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old is hitting .236 with 17 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 17 RBIs and a .843 OPS (133 OPS+) in 41 games since joining the Red Sox.

Unfortunately, the slugger was placed on the injured list for right knee inflammation, retroactive to May 26 on Wednesday night.

Assuming he can return on schedule, that ailment should be deemed a bump in the road and not impact his stock too much. O'Neill's injury-riddled past is a different story but plenty of contending clubs will have interest in a two-time Gold Glove outfielder averaging a home run every 13.5 at-bats -- good for fifth in the AL -- to lead his offensive production, which is 33% better than league average.

Rosenthal recently mentioned the Los Angeles Dodgers as an outfield-needy club. O'Neill would be a strong fit for the already potent roster. More teams will be connected to O'Neill as well as any other impending Red Sox free agents as the deadline looms closer.

