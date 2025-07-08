Red Sox Slugger Quietly Emerged As Team's Leader Amid Drama
Although it has been an up-and-down year at points for Trevor Story, he still has done everything possible to put the Boston Red Sox in the best position to succeed.
He's a feel-good story in himself. Story is just seven games away from setting a new high in games played with Boston and it's just July. He joined the club ahead of the 2022 season and the most games he's played in a season since is 94 due to various injuries.
First and foremost, he's been healthy this season. There's been a few stretches in which he has been ice-cold, but he has been really good offensively for the most part. He has helped carry the load offensively from the rigith side of the plate. So far this season he is slashing .249/.289/.405 with 14 home runs, 53 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, 11 doubles, and 45 runs scored in 88 games played ahead of the action on Tuesday.
Story has been great defensively as well. He's leading the league with 228 assists and 54 double plays turned.
Story has had a resurgent year but even more so has been great in the clubhouse. Manager Alex Cora talked about him as a leader for the franchise, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"He's been a leader the whole time here, taking guys to his house, his facility in Texas and helping them out. ... Being the spokesman when tough things happen here. Even before the trade, he's a guy that will stand up when we were losing. He will be available for the media. And that means a lot. That means a lot to the organization. And he's been steady. Regardless of the ups and downs, the person, the leader, it's been solid," Smith shared.
There were people calling for Boston to move on from Story earlier in the season, but he's an integral part of this roster. It's hard not to root for him after everything he has been through in Boston. Despite it all, he's helping to make the next generation better while also helping the Red Sox win games. This is a guy you want to have around.
More MLB: Red Sox Found Next Homegrown Superstar, Per Alex Bregman