Red Sox Slugger Set To Return After Dealing With Unfortunate Injury
The Boston Red Sox have been dealing with a plethora of injuries but finally are starting to get a little healthier.
Boston's offense has taken a serious hit with multiple important pieces going down with various injuries but the club will get some more firepower on Wednesday with Tyler O'Neill set to return, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Tyler O’Neill will be activated today, Craig Breslow says," Smith said.
O'Neill has been dealing with a knee injury and hasn't appeared in a game since May 25th. The 28-year-old was one of the hottest hitters in baseball to kick off the 2024 season but two different stints on the Injured List certainly have slowed him down.
Boston's offense needs a boost and O'Neill hopefully will be able to provide it. O'Neill currently is tied for the team lead with 11 home runs despite appearing in just 41 games to this point. He was struggling with a cold streak before this latest stint on the Injured List but this could be attributed to the fact he was trying to play through his knee injury.
If he is fully healthy now, there is reason to hope the offense will get a much-needed spark. The starting rotation has kept Boston in games but the offense hasn't done its part due to the injuries.
O'Neill is just the first major player to return with Masataka Yoshida and Triston Casas hopefully following up soon after.
Things seem to be looking up for the Red Sox.
