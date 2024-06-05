Red Sox Slugger Expected To Return After Reaching Final Hurdle This Weekend
The Boston Red Sox could use an offensive boost and it sounds like it will get one in the not-so-distant future.
Boston's offense is dealing with some heavy injuries right now but could get one of its top hitters back in the near future as outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida is nearing his final hurdle in his recovery from a thumb injury.
Yoshida hasn't appeared in a game since April 28th but has been making progress and could even begin a minor league rehab assignment as soon as this weekend, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
"Yoshida is expected to go on a rehab assignment this weekend," McCaffrey said.
If the 30-year-old doesn't suffer any setbacks in his minor league rehab assignment, it wouldn't be too shocking if it just took a few games before he was able to get back to the big leagues. Yoshida likely will need a few games, but a return around mid-June sounds like it could be in the cards.
He struggled out of the gate this season but was starting to get his footing around the time he went down with the thumb injury.
Boston has floated around .500 ever since and could use an offensive boost and Yoshida can provide it. The Red Sox's starting rotation still is one of the best in the league, but the offense hasn't followed suit in large part due to the injuries.
Yoshida should help with that and he isn't the only reinforcement on his way back to Boston. Outfielder Tyler O'Neill also is making progress in his recovery and should be back very soon.
