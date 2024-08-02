Red Sox Surprisingly Already Linked To Braves Star In Free Agency
It wouldn't be too shocking if the Boston Red Sox ended up being much more active in free agency this upcoming offseason than they were last year.
Boston didn't have high expectations heading into the 2024 campaign but has significantly overperformed. The Red Sox are right in the middle of the American League Wild Card race despite currently missing their expected starting first baseman, second baseman, shortstop, and two of their expected starting pitchers.
The Red Sox have found ways to win games and should be even better in 2025. Boston is loaded with exciting, young talent and will be one year older in 2025 with more experience under the belt. Plus, top prospects Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel are knocking on the door of making their big league debuts.
It wouldn't be shocking to see the Red Sox spend more in free agency because Boston should be a force to be reckoned with. It's too early to know anything about free agency, but that didn't stop Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer from calling the Red Sox a possible landing spot for Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried on his "way-too-early" free agent rankings.
"If Carlos Rodón's six-year, $162 million deal with the Yankees is the model for talented yet not always healthy lefties, then so be it," Rymer said. "That should be Fried's target. Freddie Freeman's departure is a warning to Atlanta fans not to put too much hope in a reunion on the open market. Any number of usual-suspect big spenders could get in on Fried, including the (New York Yankees), (Los Angeles Dodgers), (San Francisco Giants), and Red Sox."
Fried is a two-time All-Star -- including this season -- with a career 3.04 ERA in eight big league seasons. If the Red Sox could add him to the rotation, that would be fantastic. It's far too early to know that, though.
