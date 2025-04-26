Red Sox Somehow Made 5 Home Run Decisions This Offseason
The Boston Red Sox clearly had a big offseason.
Boston is 14-13 on the season so far and is in second place in the American League East. The Red Sox certainly have a lot of room for growth, but there has been some positive moments this season so far.
One thing that's important to note is that the Red Sox's front office did a phenomenal job this past offseason. Over the last few years, the front office has been hit with a lot of criticism -- and rightfully so. Boston wasn't spending heavily and wasn't overtly aggressive. The Red Sox looked like their old self this offseason and deserve some flowers.
The two biggest moves of the offseason were signing Alex Bregman and acquiring Garrett Crochet. Both have lived up to the hype. Bregman is slashing .320/.393/.563 with five homers, 21 RBIs, and a league-leading 10 doubles. He's currently leading Boston with 1.6 wins above replacement.
Crochet has made six starts so far and has a 1.95 ERA and is leading the league with 37 innings pitched. He also has a 44-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
These two have stood out, but it seems like every one of the Red Sox's biggest moves have paid off. Aside from Bregman and Crochet, the Red Sox added Aroldis Chapman, Walker Buehler, and made the decision to put Kristian Campbell on the big league roster.
All three have been the right move as well.
Chapman has a 1.93 ERA in 11 appearances and has a 14-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 9 1/3 innings pitched. He has four saves as well. Buehler had a tough start to the season, but has been great lately. Overall, he has made five starts and has a 4.23 ERA and 26-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 27 2/3 innings pitched. Campbell has cooled off recenlty, but is still slashing .286/.390/.452 with three homers and eight RBIs.
The front office deserves some praise for such a great offseason.
