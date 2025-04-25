Red Sox Can't Seem To Avoid Ridiculous Blockbuster Speculation
The Boston Red Sox have been one of the better teams in the American League to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season and yet there has been some pretty ridiculous trade speculation already.
Boston is 14-13 and is just one win behind the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers for the top spot in the American League with 15 wins. While this the case, trade speculation has gone pretty far already. For example, Newsweek's Andrew Wright floated Rafael Devers as a potential third base solution for the Chicago Cubs.
"Rafael Devers - Boston Red Sox," Wright said. "Devers made it clear he preferred to stay at third base even after the Red Sox signed third baseman Alex Bregman. He eventually shifted his focus to a full-time DH role, and it has not gone very well.
"Devers is batting .194 with just two home runs and it is possible he has grown extremely frustrated with his current situation. A trade to the Cubs would put Devers in the same lineup that features Kyle Tucker. That duo batting second and third in the order would be a terrifying sight for any pitcher."
There's no other way to say it than it would be extremely unlikely and shocking if the Red Sox even answered a trade call involving Devers this season. He's 28 years old and signed the largest deal in team history for a reason. Boston clearly loves him so don't expect this.
