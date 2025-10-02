Red Sox Star Drops Roman Anthony Comparison For Rookie Before Playoff Debut
In the biggest game imaginable, the Boston Red Sox will turn to their least experienced pitcher.
Connelly Early has four major league starts under his belt, totaling just 19 1/3 innings. But he's been remarkable in that time frame, and with Lucas Giolito injured, the Red Sox were left with no other option than turning their season over to Early in Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series.
Facing off against a New York Yankees lineup that led the majors in home runs and OPS this season (but did most of its damage against right-handed pitchers), the southpaw will have to prove that he's ready for a moment that few saw him factoring into before the season.
Jarren Duran on Connelly Early
The bright lights get to a lot of players in October, and there's no stage grander than Yankee Stadium. It's the sport's biggest rivalry, and somehow, the most important player in the winner-take-all game is getting his first taste of the showdown.
So with Early preparing to take the ball in a do-or-die moment, perhaps it's a good omen that outfielder Jarren Duran compared the lefty to another rookie who the Red Sox desperately wish was suiting up to face the Yankees.
“He reminds me a lot of Roman (Anthony),” Duran said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “They’re so calm, cool and collected. And it’s awesome to see that. I can’t wait to see him get on the mound tomorrow and see that big smile he always has when he’s competing.”
According to OptaSTATS, Early is set to become the first pitcher ever to start a winner-take-all playoff game within 30 days of his major league debut. And Ian Browne of MLB.com shared that Early will be just the fifth pitcher in league history to make a playoff start within his first five appearances as a big-leaguer.
Somehow, despite Early allowing just five earned runs in his four starts, the Red Sox went 1-3 when he pitched in the regular season. They'll have to give him some run support for once, and it won't be easy with the Yankees pitching a rookie of their own, righty fireballer Cam Schlittler.
Will Early give the Red Sox the element of surprise? Or will the Yankees' superior power carry the day? Shortly after 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, we'll have our answer.
More MLB: Red Sox's Nate Eaton Reveals Who To Blame For Disastrous Baserunning Moment