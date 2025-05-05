Red Sox Star Has Statement About 'Embarrassing' IL Stint
The Boston Red Sox had a rough week for many reasons.
Boston didn’t have the success in the win column it obviously wanted to have. The Red Sox now sit at 18-18 on the season. That certainly wasn’t expected from the team at this point in the year. But, things got worse this week than just the record.
Boston lost Triston Casas for a long time due to a knee injury and Walker Buehler was also placed on the Injured List due to bursitis in his shoulder. He talked about the stint and called it “embarrassing,” as shared by MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.
"It felt very similar to the only other shoulder thing I’ve dealt with in my career, which wasn’t a very good thing and wasn’t a publicly known thing,” said Buehler, who declined to go into further detail on his previous shoulder injury. “It was a Grade 3 tear of something. I was just concerned that it was something more than it was and luckily it wasn’t.
"“I’m a guy that has pitched through a lot of things. The fact it was just bursitis and I had to go on the IL is embarrassing for me in some ways. I think there are certain things you have to check off during the week to be able to go and start a major league game and I wasn’t able to do those things. All in all, I think it’s the right thing. Hopefully, I miss two or maybe a third start, but it shouldn’t be anything major."
Before the injury, Buehler made six starts and had a 4.28 ERA and 29-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
