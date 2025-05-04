Red Sox-Angels Trade Would Send $63 Million All-Star To Boston
The Boston Red Sox got some tough injury news this week.
The big story of the week for Boston was the loss of Triston Casas very likely for the season as he deals with a left patellar tendon rupture. He isn't the only guy who was placed on the Injured List, though. Walker Buehler also was placed on the Injured List due to right shoulder inflammation. But, the team made it sound like this could be a very short stint and that they aren't too worried about him right now.
While this is the case, there's already been some wild speculation about how the team could replace him. For example, Newsweek's Andrew Wright suggested Los Angeles Angels hurler Yusei Kikuchi.
"Yusei Kikuchi, Los Angeles Angels," Wright said. "Surprisingly, it does not seem like Kikuchi's name has been mentioned much when early-season trade deadline targets have been discussed. That could be because he's making over $20 million per year, or it could be because he's just been forgotten about on a very bad Los Angeles Angels team.
"Either way, Boston should definitely be calling about the left-hander who, despite being 0-4 this season, has a manageable ERA of 4.21 in seven starts. He has been roughed up by two bad offenses in the Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins, but those could be early season kinks that he's trying to work out."
Kikuchi signed a three-year, $63.675 million deal with the Angels. He's just seven starts into his Angels career. This already feels aggressive to expect any sort of trade. Boston seems more likely to make a move at first base rather than a wild idea like this.
