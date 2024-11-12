Red Sox Star Predicted To Ditch Boston For $28 Million Deal With Twins
There definitely will be some major differences between the 2024 Boston Red Sox and the 2025 roster.
Boston is already hard at work, although nothing big has gotten done yet. That doesn't mean that the Red Sox won't bring in any more key pieces this winter. It very much seems like the Red Sox are open to anything this winter. Fans really should be excited.
But it won't be all sunshine and rainbows. Boston has some internal free agents to worry about who may not be back. Tyler O'Neill was one of the Red Sox's best hitters in 2024 and provided the club with exactly what it needed. His contributions from the right side of the plate became even more important as injuries piled up with others.
Boston certainly could use him again in 2025, but Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly predicted that he will end up signing with the Minnesota Twins on a two-year deal worth $28 million.
"Contract Prediction: Two years, $28 million with player opt-out available after 2025," Kelly said. "Team Prediction: Minnesota Twins. Tyler O'Neill is so frustrating because he's an All-Star-level player when he's on the field. But this past season with the Red Sox he had three injured-list stints. What's crazy is that despite that, the 113 games he played were his most since 2021, when he looked like one of the game's emerging superstars with the Cardinals.
"O'Neill's health history will limit his earning potential in free agency, but it's hard to argue with the production he puts up when he's on the field. Hitting 31 home runs is pretty remarkable when you miss nearly 50 games...He'll likely seek a multi-year deal, though it's hard to imagine committing too long given the injury risk. A two-year contract that allows him to get back to the market next offseason if he has a big 2025 probably makes sense for all parties."
Boston has shown interest in a reunion, but there's a strong chance he ends up elsewhere.
