Exciting Red Sox Outfielder Among Most 'Overlooked' Players In AL East
The Boston Red Sox have a bright future no matter what happens throughout the rest of the season.
Boston is right in the middle of a playoff race against the Kansas City Royals. The Red Sox have a realistic chance to make it to the postseason this year but likely will be even better next year. Boston is just a few pieces away from being considered among the top contenders in the American League.
One of the reasons why the Red Sox have been able to surpass expectations this season certainly has been because of the fact that some of Boston's top young players have been able to get plenty of time and have made the most of it. One player who fits this description is young outfielder Wilyer Abreu.
Abreu is just 25 years old and has appeared in 96 games this season and is slashing .267/.332/.503 with 14 home runs, 48 RBIs, 25 doubles, and seven stolen bases. He has done a little bit of everything for Boston in his rookie year and has earned some high praise.
CBS Sports' Mike Axisa even had Abreu in the honorable mention section of the most overlooked players in the American League East this season.
"Honorable mention: Red Sox rookie outfielder Wilyer Abreu, acquired in the Christian Vázquez trade with the Astros at the 2022 deadline, has been a platoon monster, hitting .282/.347/.545 with 13 homers in 285 plate appearances against righties," Axisa said.
Abreu is young and seems like he is going to be an important piece for Boston for years to come.
More MLB: Red Sox Are Perfect Landing Spot For 'Most Sought-After' Star Hurler