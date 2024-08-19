Inside The Red Sox

Exciting Red Sox Outfielder Among Most 'Overlooked' Players In AL East

There's a lot to like about the Red Sox right now

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu (52) rounds the bases following his fourth inning solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu (52) rounds the bases following his fourth inning solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports / Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox have a bright future no matter what happens throughout the rest of the season.

Boston is right in the middle of a playoff race against the Kansas City Royals. The Red Sox have a realistic chance to make it to the postseason this year but likely will be even better next year. Boston is just a few pieces away from being considered among the top contenders in the American League.

One of the reasons why the Red Sox have been able to surpass expectations this season certainly has been because of the fact that some of Boston's top young players have been able to get plenty of time and have made the most of it. One player who fits this description is young outfielder Wilyer Abreu.

Abreu is just 25 years old and has appeared in 96 games this season and is slashing .267/.332/.503 with 14 home runs, 48 RBIs, 25 doubles, and seven stolen bases. He has done a little bit of everything for Boston in his rookie year and has earned some high praise.

CBS Sports' Mike Axisa even had Abreu in the honorable mention section of the most overlooked players in the American League East this season.

"Honorable mention: Red Sox rookie outfielder Wilyer Abreu, acquired in the Christian Vázquez trade with the Astros at the 2022 deadline, has been a platoon monster, hitting .282/.347/.545 with 13 homers in 285 plate appearances against righties," Axisa said.

Abreu is young and seems like he is going to be an important piece for Boston for years to come.

More MLB: Red Sox Are Perfect Landing Spot For 'Most Sought-After' Star Hurler

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News