Red Sox Star Surprisingly Linked to Giants in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly is approaching.
The Boston Red Sox will have some tough decisions to make but at this point, it seems like the club is more likely to add rather than sell at the deadline. Boston has had an up-and-down start to the season but if it can continue to play like it has lately, it could end up being buyers.
While this is the case, a handful of Red Sox players have been mentioned as trade options if the club decides to sell. One player who surprisingly was mentioned as a trade option is outfielder Jarren Duran and The Athletic's Jim Bowden loosely linked him to the San Francisco Giants.
"Position targets: Shortstop (and) center fielder," Bowden said. "CF: Luis Robert Jr., Jarren Duran, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Cedric Mullings, Harrison Bader, Leody Taveras, Jacob Young, (and) Jake Meyers. The Giants would like to find a full-time solution at shortstop and a stopgap for center field to replace the injured Jung Hoo Lee."
Duran has been great for the Red Sox this season and seems like he is in line to possibly earn his first All-Star nod. He won't be a free agent until 2029 so it would be shocking to see him moved for anything less than a blockbuster offer.
If the Red Sox can keep winning, they likely will look to buy rather than sell. Even if they do decide to sell, it would be shocking to see Duran get moved this summer.
