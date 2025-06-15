Red Sox Stars Available? Why Boston Has To Make Tough Choice
The Boston Red Sox are hurdling toward some sort of tough decision.
Boston has so much outfield talent that there aren't enough spots to go around. The Red Sox have Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Roman Anthony, and Rob Refsnyder right now in the big leagues. Wilyer Abreu is injured and working his way back and should return next week. Masataka Yoshida also is working his way back.
There is no way the team will be able to keep everyone around and give at-bats to everyone. Refsnyder is a bench piece, but is a lefty killer and will get chances. Sooner or later, the Red Sox are going to have to make some sort of trade.
Flipping an outfielder in a package for a pitcher makes too much sense. Recently, the two guys speculated about the most are Duran and Abreu.
If one of these two are going to be moved, there's a real argument that it should be Abreu over Duran. Boston has him under team control one year longer (2030 vs. 2029). That would be a reason to keep him, but Duran arguably is too dynamic to move. Abreu is a tremendous defender, but Duran is a spark plug who makes this offense move. He does everything well.
Abreu is a two-way budding star. There's no reason to just trade a guy and a move for either would be sad. But, Anthony is here and needs an everyday opportunity. This is just one person's opinion, but Boston is going to have to do something.
