Rafael Devers Surprise Update From Red Sox Manager Alex Cora
The Boston Red Sox are red-hot right now.
Boston has won four straight games, including two over the New York Yankees. Even with all of the success on the field over the last week it hasn’t distracted from other questions around the team, including about slugger Rafael Devers.
Manager Alex Cora was asked about Devers taking ground balls before games on Saturday as well his chances of getting time in the infield in a game.
"Before Saturday’s game, asked if those conversations continued, Cora acknowledged the writing that has been on the wall for weeks," MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo said. "'We talk, but he’s my DH,' Cora said. 'Let’s leave it at that.' Asked if he expected Devers to only be the DH for the rest of the season, Cora said: 'Yes...'
"Part of his conditioning program, just moving around,” said Cora. "He didn’t do it there for a while. There were a few things going on. Now that he’s feeling good, just go out there and take grounders...The fact he’s throwing, that’s important, too. Obviously, if something happens, we’ve got to get this (making a throwing motion) going. I’m happy he’s out there moving and feeling good. He’s feeling good."
Now there's a lot to unpack here. Devers taking grounders in general is interesting because all of the drama about first base. He hasn't been seen at the spot, but it sounds like this could be the very beginning stages of a return to the infield. Cora noted he expected Devers to DH all season so it's not a short-term thing, but maybe next year we could see him back in the infield. It's a conversation that has continued and won't stop any time soon.
