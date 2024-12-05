Astros Projected $119M Star Suggested As 'Creative' Fit For Red Sox
By the end of the offseason, the Boston Red Sox surely will add right-handed talent to the middle of the order.
Whether that means a reunion with Tyler O'Neill, or the team takes a chance on another free agent, it seems like a guarantee that some right-handed slugger will be coming to town. Boston desperately needs to balance the lineup.
MassLive.com Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo released a column about all things Boston ranging from the team's pursuit of Juan Soto to other areas of the club that need improvement. He is one of the most respected Red Sox reporters out there right now and one player he suggested as a "creative free agent" target is Houston Astros slugger Alex Bregman.
"According to reports, (Triston Casas) might be traded, (Rafael Devers) could move to first base or DH, Nolan Arenado is a potential trade target at third base and Willy Adames and Alex Bregman are creative free agent targets," Cotillo said. "Needless to say, the rumor mill includes a lot of moving parts. And you guessed it ... Soto’s call will have a ripple effect on the infield, too."
If the Red Sox miss on Soto, Bregman would be an intriguing addition. There would be a lot of logistics involved including moving Devers off third base, but Bregman may be worth it. Spotrac is projecting him to land a four-year, $119 million deal this winter. Competition could increase that price tag, but no matter what it will end up being less than the $600 million-plus that Soto is going to land.
Bregman is 30 years old and had 26 home runs and 75 RBIs in 2024 for Houston while winning his first Gold Glove Award. A deal with Bregman would add needed right-handed power to the lineup while also helping to fix the defense. It's a move that could make sense and trigger others as well.
