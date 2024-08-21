Red Sox Strong Linked To Rival Superstar; Could Boston Actually Get Deal Done?
The Boston Red Sox clearly will be looking to add to the starting rotation this winter.
Boston is set with Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, and Brayan Bello heading into the 2025 season. The Red Sox also will get Lucas Giolito back on the mound at some point. Aside from that, Boston will need to determine a plan for the rest of the rotation.
The Red Sox need to add another top-of-the-rotation starter to the mix and will be able to afford one in free agency if they want. Boston isn't far away from being considered among the top contenders in the American League and one starter could change things.
It's too early to know exactly what Boston will do, but it was mentioned as a potential fit for Baltimore Orioles superstar Corbin Burnes by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Burnes has been everything the Orioles could have hoped for in 2024, giving Baltimore the workhorse ace it has been seeking," Feinsand said. "Burnes had no issue moving to the American League for the first time in his career, and while the Orioles are likely to do everything they can to keep the four-time All-Star and 2021 (National League) Cy Young Award winner, Burnes – who is headed for his fifth straight Top 10 Cy Young finish and could become the eighth pitcher to earn the honor in both leagues – should have a number of clubs competing for his services. Potential fits: (New York Mets), Orioles, (and) Red Sox."
Burnes widely is considered to be one of the best pitchers in baseball. Landing him would completely change the perception around the Red Sox.
