Red Sox Among Top Landing Spots For One Of Best Pitchers In Baseball
The Boston Red Sox have plenty of talent throughout the roster.
Boston is in a good spot and is right in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot right now. The Red Sox clearly are close to being among the top contenders in the American League and adding another ace into the mix this winter only will help put them over the top.
One of the best pitchers that will be available is two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. Boston is familiar with him and was linked to him all throughout the offseason last year in free agency. He will be available once again and Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer listed the Red Sox as the sixth-best landing spot for him.
"The Red Sox signing Snell last winter made sense on paper, but they didn't want to get involved with anyone who was tied to draft pick compensation," Rymer said. "That won't be the case with Snell this time around, and Boston does need a No. 1. It's, therefore, too bad about their turn toward frugality."
Boston needs a top starter and Snell will be out there once again and has shown again this season that he is among the best pitchers in baseball. The Red Sox can afford a deal and needs someone like Snell. Plus, Boston's rotation is righty-heavy so Snell could help fix that problem as well.
Boston should be among Snell's top suitors when free agency opens up this winter.
