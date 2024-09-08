Red Sox Stud Pitching Prospect Called Up, Set To Make MLB Debut Sunday
The Boston Red Sox are promoting one of their best pitching prospects to the bigs, and he might even start on Sunday at Fenway Park.
In the aftermath of Boston’s victory over the lowly Chicago White Sox on Saturday night, reports surfaced that the Red Sox are set to call up pitching prospect Richard Fitts.
“The Red Sox plan to promote right-handed pitcher Richard Fitts for his MLB debut Sunday, according to an industry source,” MassLive’s Christopher Smith said.
“Boston has its starter for Sunday listed as TBA. One source said, “really good chance he starts” when asked if Fitts will start or follow an opener Sunday.”
Boston acquired Fitts from the New York Yankees as part of the Alex Verdugo trade in December 2023. While Verdugo has struggled in New York, Fitts has shined with his new organization, especially lately, as he’s compiled a 2.38 ERA over his last half-dozen starts for Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
Fitts has reportedly been flashing dominant stuff of late, which makes his promotion to the show less surprising, yet exciting nonetheless.
Smith quoted Red Sox manager Alex Cora about the possibility that Fitts starts on Sunday.
“Cora said “there’s a chance” when asked if Sunday’s starter will be someone called up,” Smith said. “Asked if it will be Fitts, Cora said, “There’s always a chance” as he would neither confirm nor deny it.”
Whether or not Fitts starts or pitches in relief, the general sense coming out of Boston’s clubhouse is that he will take the mound on Sunday for the first time as a Major League Baseball player.
