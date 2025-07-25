Red Sox Stunner? Boston ‘Would Love’ To Acquire Ace
The Boston Red Sox have enough firepower to land a playoff spot in the American League.
Boston is going to have a chance to add talent ahead of the trade deadline and “would love” to add another ace into the mix. Red Sox insider Alex Speier of the Boston Globe shared that the Red Sox are looking to add, but did note that Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins is an unlikely option at this point.
"What are their needs? Broadly, the Sox need to get better, and protect against the possibility of depletion. Name the area, and the Sox likely can use some help," Speier said. " Top-shelf starter? Of course. The Sox would love to find a controllable starter who could slot into the upper half of the rotation, but such a scenario seems unlikely.
"For all the speculation about Joe Ryan, the Twins seem unlikely to move the All-Star righthander, who isn’t eligible for free agency until after 2027. Packages anchored by Wilyer Abreu or Jarren Duran would be unlikely to move the needle."
If not Ryan, who could be an option for Boston? Another starter who has been speculated as a fit at this point is Mitch Keller of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Another guy whose name has been thrown around is Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres. If the Red Sox are going to add, a starting pitcher makes a lot of sense, especially with Tanner Houck currently on the Injured List. The Red Sox can make a run at a playoff spot, but need more pitching.