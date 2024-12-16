Red Sox Suggested As One Of Top Landing Spots For 23-Year-Old Phenom
Will the Boston Red Sox add a young star into the mix?
Boston has added one great starting pitcher already this offseason in the form of 25-year-old All-Star Garrett Crochet. Clearly, the Red Sox aren't done adding, though. There is an argument that the most intriguing pitcher available this offseason hasn't picked a team yet.
Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes is available but so too is former Chiba Lotte Marines ace Rōki Sasaki. He's just 23 years old and is one of the most intriguing pitching prospects in recent memory. He recently was posted by the Marines but likely won't sign until the next international signing period in January.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer made a list of the top 10 landing spots for the young phenom and had Boston at No. 9.
"2025 Bonus Pool: $6,261,600," Rymer said. "Even after pulling off a blockbuster trade for Crochet at the winter meetings, the Red Sox are still seeking starting pitching. Sasaki is perfect for them, and he could possibly be sold on the pitching infrastructure that chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has built.
"The Red Sox have reportedly scouted Sasaki, so there isn't a question of whether they are interested. Yet even if he does prove willing to sign with an East Coast team, there is the question of whether he prefers to pitch for a more established contender."
He had a 2.02 career ERA in four seasons with the Marines in Nippon Professional Baseball. If the Red Sox could land someone like him to build the rotation around for the future, that would be a franchise-altering move.
