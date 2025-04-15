Red Sox Suggested Blockbuster Lands $8 Million All-Star Closer In 3-Player Swap
It's still early in the season, but there are more than enough concerns for the Boston Red Sox to think about addressing.
Though the Red Sox aren't going to lose every game 16-1, Monday night's disaster against the Tampa Bay Rays highlighted the fact that this year's Boston pitching staff is far from perfect. The starters, apart from Garrett Crochet, have been highly inconsistent, which will put more pressure on the bullpen.
Last year's Red Sox bullpen collapsed down the stretch, and if something similar happens this season, there will be rage all over New England. That's why even though closer Aroldis Chapman has pitched well in the early going, there could be more moves coming.
On Monday, Newsweek's Zach Pressnell proposed a potential Red Sox trade target who ironically blew a crucial game against Boston just over a week ago: St. Louis Cardinals two-time All-Star Ryan Helsley.
In Pressnell's proposal, the Red Sox would send shortstop prospect Franklin Arias and outfield prospect Jhostynxon Garcia to the Cardinals to bring in Helsley, an impending free agent making just over $8 million this season.
"The biggest hole on Boston's roster is the closer role. Aroldis Chapman and a few other pitchers have filled in the role, but Boston doesn't have a shutdown guy to confidently go to in the ninth inning of a one-run game," Pressnell wrote.
"Helsley is among the best relievers in the game, but he's on an expiring contract. The Red Sox could part ways with a few top prospects who are blocked by even better young talent in order to land the star righty."
Helsley, 30, was the National League Reliever of the Year last season after saving 49 games and pitching to a 2.04 ERA. He has five walks in six innings to begin the season (four in one inning against the Red Sox), but nine strikeouts as well.
Arias is considered the number-four Red Sox prospect behind the "big three" of Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Marcelo Mayer by most evaluators, and Garcia was a riser in the system last season after showcasing impressive raw power.
It would be a gutsy play to give up two very promising position players, but depending on how tough the trade market is and how desperate Boston becomes, it can't be fully ruled out.
More MLB: Red Sox Trade Idea Ships Slumping 24-Year-Old To Dodgers To Bring Up Roman Anthony