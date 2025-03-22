Red Sox 'Super Utility Player' Gives Update On Opening Day Health Status
With Opening Day less than a week away, the Boston Red Sox have had somewhat of a concern at first base.
No, there’s nothing wrong with Triston Casas, but if he happens to get injured, Boston doesn’t have many options behind him at the position.
28-year-old Romy Gonzalez is Casas’s backup at first, but Gonzalez has been dealing with an oblique injury that has kept him off the field.
Luckily for the Red Sox, Saturday brought with it news — straight from Gonzalez — that the former Chicago White Sox righty will be ready to go when Boston opens its season on March 27 versus the Texas Rangers.
MassLive’s Christoper Smith was on the beat.
“Romy Gonzalez hasn’t appeared in a Grapefruit League game since Monday because of an oblique injury,” Smith wrote.
“But he said he “for sure” will be healthy for Opening Day. The right-handed hitter is expected to be Triston Casas' backup at first base as well as a super utility player who can play every position in the infield and outfield.”
“I took some swings yesterday,” Gonzalez said at JetBlue Park on Saturday (per Smith). “Got some more swinging today, some machine work. Feels good. I just had some inflammation in my oblique area. Muscle is intact, thank God.”
Had Gonzalez’s injury flooded into the regular season, Red Sox manager Alex Cora likely would have turned to another utility infielder, Nick Sogard, as Casas’s backup.
Gonzalez promises to be a valuable member of Cora’s clubhouse this season, especially if the Red Sox are hit with injuries at some point. He’s a career .242 hitter with 11 home runs and 56 RBI.
